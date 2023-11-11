Breaking: Tragic Explosion Rocks Religious Gathering in Southern India

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Sunday at a convention centre in Kerala state, a powerful explosion claimed the life of a woman and left several others injured. The incident occurred during a prayer meeting organized by a Christian group, where thousands of attendees had gathered.

Local authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, with a man who surrendered to the police being questioned as a potential suspect. The initial questioning has been completed, and the man will now be further interrogated by a senior police official.

The explosion, caused by a homemade bomb, occurred in Kalamassery, a city located about 10 kilometers from Kochi. Eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions within the convention hall, causing panic and chaos among the attendees.

Kerala’s health minister, Veena George, provided an update on the casualties, stating that apart from the woman who tragically lost her life, 52 others were hospitalized with injuries. Eighteen individuals remain in the intensive care unit, with six in critical condition.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and the police are yet to confirm whether it was a terror attack. However, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasized that the incident is being taken extremely seriously.

As the authorities work diligently to uncover the truth, a special investigations team is being appointed, and the National Security Guard, India’s counter-terrorism unit, is sending an eight-member team to assist with the investigation.

Sources: Reuters