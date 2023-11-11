India PM Urges Global Institutions to Adapt to the Changing Times

NEW DELHI, Sept 3 – In an impassioned appeal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a comprehensive overhaul of global institutions, urging them to embrace the realities of the 21st century. Modi emphasized the need for meaningful representation and the inclusion of diverse voices that truly matter.

During an interview with the Press Trust of India news agency, Modi expressed his concerns about the limitations of a “mid-20th century approach” in a world that is rapidly evolving. In his pursuit of enhancing India’s global standing, especially in its bid for a permanent membership in the U.N. Security Council, the Prime Minister intends to leverage the upcoming summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Modi further voiced his support for the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20, emphasizing the importance of recognizing changing realities and revisiting priorities within international institutions. He highlighted the critical nature of ensuring that a wide range of voices are heard and represented at these platforms.

Under India’s G20 presidency, the nation has strived to empower countries from the so-called “third world” and instill confidence in their abilities. This approach, according to Modi, has not only addressed concerns of inflation spillovers but has also underscored the collective responsibility of nations to tackle global challenges together.

In addition to economic issues, the Prime Minister stressed the need for global cooperation in combating cybercrime. He cautioned against the misuse of technologies such as the darknet, metaverse, and cryptocurrencies by terrorists, highlighting the potentially devastating implications for the social fabric of nations.

Modi’s call for reform comes at a time when India finds itself at the forefront of the global stage. The G20 summit, set to commence on September 9, will serve as a platform for India to demonstrate its strengthened international relationships. Leaders from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will participate in the two-day event.

As the world adapts to new challenges and shifting power dynamics, Modi’s appeals for institutional reform echo a growing sentiment among many nations. The transformation of global institutions to reflect the realities of the 21st century is essential to foster inclusivity, fairness, and effective decision-making.

Sources: Reuters – Acquire Licensing Rights (URL: reuters.com)