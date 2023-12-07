Breaking News: Opposition Parties Come Together for Strategic Alliance

In a surprising turn of events, opposition parties in the country have come together to form a strong and strategic alliance. The aim of this alliance is to unite against the ruling party and work towards a joint manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The alliance, which includes prominent parties such as the TMC, Congress, JDU, and SP, has decided to hold a crucial meeting in mid-December to discuss seat-sharing arrangements and create a unified narrative. The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to address any differences among the coalition partners, which have arisen since the Congress’ defeat in the recent state elections.

Despite the challenges faced by the alliance, coordination among party leaders has remained intact. This was evident when Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the TMC, received a call from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inviting her to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana. However, due to her prior engagements, Banerjee has delegated her Rajya Sabha leader, Derek O’Brien, to attend the event on her behalf.

Concerns have been raised about the negative impact of the alliance partners competing against each other in the recent state elections. Leaders have emphasized the need for effective seat-sharing to ensure a united front against the ruling party. The focus will be on allocating seats to parties that have a strong presence in specific regions.

While the alliance had gained momentum with successful meetings in the past, the lack of activity in the last three months had raised concerns. To address this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a dinner for the floor leaders of all alliance parties as a precursor to the upcoming joint meeting. The aim is to reignite the spirit of unity and collaboration among the opposition.

Sources: [Timesofindia.com](www.timesofindia.com)