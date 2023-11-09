India’s Parliament and the Challenge of Democratic Processes

India’s parliamentary processes are facing increasing scrutiny and concern as the country grapples with potential changes to its democratic institutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of undermining established procedures and disregarding the role of parliament in decision-making.

The latest development is a “special” five-day session of parliament, which is being held in a new building inaugurated in May. While the government claims that this move is part of rejecting colonial legacies, opposition politicians have expressed doubts about the government’s motives and fear that surprise legislation may be introduced.

Two pieces of legislation initially listed for discussion have raised eyebrows. One seeks to tighten government control over the press, while the other concerns the Election Commission of India. Although the latter bill will reportedly not be considered during the special session, the potential impact of these laws on the upcoming general elections is a cause for concern.

In the lead-up to the 2024 polls, opposition parties have united under an umbrella alliance called INDIA, aiming to protect democracy and challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speculations about changing India’s name to Bharat and the idea of “One nation, one election” have ignited heated debates and divided public opinion. Critics argue that these proposals are attempts to consolidate power and undermine federalism.

Moreover, Modi’s government has been accused of misusing its parliamentary majority to rush through legislation without comprehensive debate and due diligence. Critics argue that this undermines the democratic role of Parliament and weakens its ability to provide oversight on the government.

To address these concerns, experts emphasize the need for a greater commitment to democratic processes and legislative scrutiny. Trust in the democratic process is essential for a thriving democracy, and any erosion of democratic institutions can have long-lasting consequences.

As India moves forward, maintaining the integrity of its parliamentary processes should be a priority. Open and informed debates, respect for democratic principles, and the inclusion of diverse perspectives are crucial for a healthy democracy.