Indian President Reframes Identity on World Stage

In a bold move that has sparked both support and controversy, Indian President Droupadi Murmu has chosen to reference herself as the “President of Bharat” instead of the traditional “President of India” on a dinner invitation to G20 leaders. This decision has ignited a larger conversation about the country’s identity and the significance of its colonial names.

India, also known as Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan in various Indian languages, has historically used these names interchangeably. However, English communication from high-ranking officials has predominantly favored the title “India.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which aims to move past India’s colonial mentality, has been actively involved in changing colonial names.

Supporters of this name change argue that the British rulers imposed the name “India” to overshadow Bharat and establish a lasting British legacy. By reclaiming the name Bharat, they hope to shed the country’s colonial baggage and reclaim a sense of national pride. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a federal deputy minister, emphasized, “Our country’s name is Bharat, and there should be no doubt about it.”

However, critics, including opposition leader Mamata Banerjee, express concern about the sudden change and the potential impact on India’s global recognition. Banerjee questions the need for such a modification, as India is the name widely recognized by the world. Similarly, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party highlights the brand value built up over centuries associated with the name “India.”

This alteration in the president’s title arrives at a critical juncture in Indian politics. Just two months ago, the opposition parties formed an alliance known as “INDIA,” representing Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, to challenge the BJP in the upcoming national elections. This move is seen as a strategic counter to the BJP’s nationalist platform.

While the president’s role is largely ceremonial, this shift in self-identification reflects a deeper search for a renewed national identity on the global stage. The debate over the name change will likely continue, as public sentiment remains divided. Only time will tell how this reframing of India’s identity will impact its standing in the international community.