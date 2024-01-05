India Navy Responds to Distress Call, Rushes to Aid Hijacked Vessel in Arabian Sea

India’s navy has swiftly taken action in response to a distress call from a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea. Promptly dispatching a warship and deploying aircraft to monitor the situation, the Indian navy is actively engaged in providing assistance.

The hijacking attempt was reported by the ship itself through the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal. The vessel, a bulk carrier ship named MV Lila Norfolk, notified authorities that it had been boarded by five to six armed individuals on Thursday evening.

Reports from Indian media indicate that there were approximately 15 Indian crew members on board the ship at the time it was hijacked. The navy received this information and promptly launched the INS Chennai, a warship, to aid in the situation. Additionally, a naval aircraft made contact with the hijacked vessel on Friday, further establishing the navy’s presence.

Ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region is a top priority for the Indian navy. With an increased surveillance of the Arabian Sea, the navy aims to prevent and respond to attacks effectively. By cooperating with international partners and friendly foreign countries, the Indian navy maintains its commitment to maintaining maritime security.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has previously highlighted India’s vital role as a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region. With enhanced surveillance measures, India aims to not only safeguard maritime trade but also elevate the region’s prosperity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What prompted the Indian navy to respond?

The Indian navy responded to a distress call from a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea.

2. How did the vessel communicate the hijacking attempt?

The vessel sent a message through the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal, informing authorities about the incident.

3. How is the Indian navy providing assistance?

The navy has deployed a warship, INS Chennai, and aerial monitoring through naval aircraft to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action.

4. Are there any casualties or injuries reported?

There is no information available regarding casualties or injuries at this time.

5. What measures has the Indian navy taken to ensure maritime security in the region?

In light of recent attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian navy has increased surveillance and investigation of fishing vessels, boarding vessels of interest, and cooperating with international partners and friendly foreign countries.