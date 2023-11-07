The Potential Challenges and Opportunities of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The concept of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) has gained significant attention, particularly during the recent G20 Summit. While the United States has eagerly co-opted the idea, likening it to a rare blooming flower in the Saudi desert, the true motivations behind this involvement are not difficult to discern.

Washington’s interest in the IMEC stems from its desire to interfere with regional reconciliation efforts in the Middle East. By redirecting its traditional allies towards closer ties with Israel, the US aims to hinder the Gulf region’s gravitation towards Eurasian integration and the BRICS nations. Furthermore, establishing stronger connections between Israel and Greece in the East Mediterranean serves to bolster Europe’s energy security and support NATO, especially in light of Turkey’s pursuit of strategic autonomy.

Interestingly, India’s role in the IMEC remains somewhat enigmatic. While it may seem illogical for Indian exporters to opt for a complex and untested transportation corridor involving multiple transhipments, there is a hidden incentive at play. India shares a mutual interest with Israel in boosting business for the Haifa Port, which happens to be run by the Adani Group, an Indian company. Additionally, India seeks to expand its presence in the East Mediterranean by securing management contracts in Greece and Italy.

The potential benefits of the IMEC are not limited to the US and India alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the corridor could pave the way for increased trade between the Black Sea and the Gulf region. Similarly, China, as the Gulf region’s primary trading partner, could leverage the IMEC to its advantage, particularly considering its existing presence in the Saudi railway sector.

While some hail the IMEC as a potential threat to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), such concerns are misplaced. The vastness of China’s bilateral relations with IMEC heavyweights like Saudi Arabia and the UAE far surpasses any disruptive impact the corridor may have on the BRI. Moreover, participants in the IMEC, including Israel, are unlikely to take sides in the US-China confrontation, as they recognize the crucial role China plays in their growth and development.

However, the main obstacle facing the realization of the IMEC lies in the practical realm. Significant gaps in the region’s railway systems pose a considerable challenge. Around 3,035 kilometers of railway lines need to be constructed, equivalent to the distance from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram in India. Meeting this infrastructure requirement would demand considerable resources and expertise.

While China is well-positioned to undertake such an endeavor, other factors such as regional power dynamics, the reluctance of certain nations to marginalize Turkey, Iran, and Egypt, and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict present further complications. Reviving Western dominance in the Middle East using old colonial strategies will likely prove inadequate in an era of multipolarity.

In conclusion, the IMEC presents both opportunities and challenges. It remains to be seen whether the corridor will materialize and overcome the practical hurdles it currently faces. As various nations weigh their own interests and navigate complex regional dynamics, the true potential of the IMEC will become clearer.