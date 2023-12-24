India Reports 656 New Covid-19 Cases Amidst Concerns Over JN.1 Variant

India recorded a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases, with 656 infections reported in the country within the past 24 hours. This number is lower than the 752 cases reported the previous day. The total number of active cases in India has risen to 3,742, while the overall caseload remains at 4,50,08,620.

During the same 24-hour period, one Covid-related death was reported in Kerala, bringing the death toll to 5,33,333. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. On a positive note, 4,44,71,545 individuals in India have recovered from the disease, leading to a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent.

The emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1, is causing concern in India. So far, 22 cases of this variant have been reported, with the first case identified in a 79-year-old woman from Kerala. Most of the cases (19) have been detected in Goa, while one case each has been reported in Kerala and Maharashtra. Details of one case are yet to be disclosed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1, a variant descendant of the Omicron virus, as a “variant of interest.” However, based on current evidence, the overall risk posed by JN.1 is considered to be low. Experts advise the public to be vigilant for symptoms such as cough, cold, throat pain, headache, loose motions, and mild breathlessness. Precautionary measures should be taken, but there is no need to panic at this point.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, the former director of AIIMS and a senior pulmonologist, reassures that while JN.1 is more transmissible, it is not causing severe infections or hospitalizations.

