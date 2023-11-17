India Asserts Territorial Claims, Protests Against China’s New Map

India has raised objections to China’s latest map that asserts territorial claims over areas that India considers its own. The diplomatic protest came after reports emerged in the Indian media, indicating that China had released an official “standard map” showing the disputed Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau as Chinese territory.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, expressed India’s strong protest, emphasizing that the claims made by China have no basis. The move by China is seen as further complicating the resolution of the boundary question between the two nations.

China’s map, released on Monday as part of the 2023 edition of its standard map, depicted the disputed areas as Chinese territory. The map marked Arunachal Pradesh in India’s northeastern region, which China considers part of Tibet, and Aksai Chin, a strategic corridor connecting Tibet to western China. Both these regions have been contentious for decades and were at the center of a full-scale border war between India and China in 1962.

While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, India considers it an integral part of its territory. Similarly, Aksai Chin, which India claims, is currently controlled by China. The recent territorial claims by China have further strained the already tense relationship between the two Asian neighbors.

India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, dismissed China’s assertions, stating that making baseless claims on India’s territory does not change the fact that it belongs to India and not China. The border dispute between India and China escalated in June 2020, resulting in a violent clash in the Himalayas that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Subsequently, tensions have persisted in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with a considerable deployment of troops from both sides.

The protest against China’s map comes shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the disputed Himalayan frontier with China’s President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of observing and respecting the LAC. India, on its part, has invested significant resources in connectivity projects along its border and has established new paramilitary battalions to bolster its presence in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between India and China regarding the map?

China released a new map that claims disputed areas, including the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, as Chinese territory. India has raised objections, asserting that these claims are baseless.

Why are Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin contentious regions?

Arunachal Pradesh is a northeastern Indian state that China considers part of Tibet. Aksai Chin is a strategic corridor linking Tibet to western China, claimed by India but currently controlled by China.

When did the border dispute between India and China escalate?

Tensions between India and China flared up in June 2020, resulting in a violent clash in the Himalayas that led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers.

What is the Line of Actual Control (LAC)?

The Line of Actual Control is the de facto border between India and China in the western Himalayas. It divides the two nations and has been a source of territorial disputes.

Sources:

– India Today, URL: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/india-demarche-china-standards-map-1891855-2021-12-28

– Global Times, URL: https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1431798170900679680