India Takes Bold Steps to Strengthen Its Presence in Southeast Asia

India has undertaken significant efforts to expand its influence in Southeast Asia, presenting a counterbalance to China’s domination in the region. Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at Observer Research Foundation, emphasized India’s growing ambition and assertiveness in Southeast Asia.

In recent times, India has adopted a more proactive approach and strengthened its ties with the region. Previously, Indian leaders were cautious due to their tensions with China along the Himalayan border. However, following the border clash in 2020, which resulted in the loss of Indian soldiers’ lives, India realized that its cautious attitude had not yielded any significant benefits. As a result, India now seeks to enhance its presence in Southeast Asia.

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has intensified its engagements with regional countries with the aim of countering China’s aggression. India’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Southeast Asia has been further reinforced. Notably, India has bolstered defense ties with Vietnam, providing naval warships, training pilots and ground crew, and even planning the sale of supersonic missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

India’s strategic approach to Southeast Asia dates back to 1991 with its “Look East” policy. This predated China’s assertiveness in the region, and today, India’s commitment to the region has transformed into “Act East.” The changing dynamics of China’s influence and its efforts to extend power beyond its shores have necessitated India’s increased engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

India’s proactive approach in Southeast Asia has also been driven by the need to counter China’s expanding influence through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative. China’s ambitious infrastructure projects have garnered support from several countries in the region, raising concerns about Beijing’s growing political and economic leverage.

It is important to note that India maintains an independent foreign policy and is not aligned with either China or the United States. This independent streak is appreciated by many Southeast Asian countries.

As the international order continues to evolve amid the China-U.S. rivalry, Southeast Asian countries are grappling with the challenges it presents. They are engaging with India because of its own power and influence in the region. India’s efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations not only provide a counterbalance to China but also contribute to regional stability and maritime security.

India’s expanding presence in Southeast Asia signifies a new chapter in its engagement with the region. With its bold steps, India is poised to play a more significant role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia and ensuring a balance of power in the face of China’s dominance.