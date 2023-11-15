India Implements Export Duty on Onions to Stabilize Prices

Summary:

Indian government introduces export duty on onions to balance domestic availability.

Rising onion prices due to erratic weather conditions.

Potential impact on new season crop.

India has taken immediate measures to address the increasing prices of onions by imposing a 40% export duty until December 31. This move aims to ensure an adequate supply of onions within the country, particularly with the upcoming state elections. However, this decision may result in higher prices for Asian buyers as other onion-exporting countries struggle to meet the demand.

“The export duty will make Indian onions more expensive than those from Pakistan, China, and Egypt. This will naturally lead to lower exports and aid in reducing local prices,” explained Ajit Shah, an exporter based in Mumbai.

With concerns over lower yields due to erratic rainfall, the average wholesale price of onions in key markets has risen by nearly 20% from July to August, reaching 2,400 rupees ($28.87) per 100 kg. India is currently experiencing its driest August in over a century, a situation attributed in part to the El Niño weather pattern.

As a consequence, onions harvested during the summer months are quickly rotting, and the arrival of new supplies is being delayed. This necessitated the implementation of precautionary measures by the government.

India’s onion exports in the first half of 2023 have already surged by 63% compared to the previous year, reaching 1.46 million metric tons. Nations such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka heavily rely on Indian onion shipments for their culinary traditions.

“The Indian duty would prompt China and Pakistan to raise prices, as they have a limited surplus for exports,” added another exporter.

India’s rising vegetable and cereal prices have placed pressure on the government to act promptly to control inflation. In July, the country witnessed the highest retail inflation in 15 months. In response, the government unexpectedly implemented a ban on non-basmati white rice sales to curb price escalations.

