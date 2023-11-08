Devastating Flash Floods in Indian Himalayan Region Claim 40 Lives

The death toll from a catastrophic flash flood in India’s ecologically sensitive Himalayan region has risen to 40, according to government officials. The disaster was triggered by a glacial lake bursting its banks in the mountainous state of Sikkim. What started as a cloudburst turned into heavy rains and an avalanche, leading to severe flooding in the Teesta river.

The impact of the floodwater was immense, causing the destruction of 15 bridges and numerous roads. This led to significant sections of the small state of Sikkim being cut off from the rest of India. The only highway connecting the region with the rest of the country was damaged, posing significant challenges for relief and rescue operations.

Rescue efforts were initiated by the Indian Army, which suffered substantial damage to its camps in Sikkim. Helicopters were mobilized to evacuate around 1,500 stranded tourists as the weather conditions improved. The state government estimated that approximately 22,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

This catastrophe is not an isolated incident. In recent years, India’s fragile Himalayan region has experienced a series of such disasters, all linked to extreme weather events attributed to climate change. Last year, severe flooding in Sikkim claimed the lives of at least 24 people and displaced tens of thousands. In 2021, another Himalayan state, Uttarakhand, witnessed a tragic glacial lake burst that resulted in dozens of fatalities.

Scientists have been warning about the melting of Himalayan glaciers for decades. The loss of ice in these regions poses a global threat, not just to Asia. In particular, experts had highlighted the growing vulnerability of Lhonak Lake, which was found to be sensitive to extreme weather events like cloudbursts. Years prior to the recent disaster, warnings were issued about the high probability of the lake breaching.

The increase in glacial lakes can be attributed to the melting of glaciers caused by global warming. Earth’s average surface temperature has risen by approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times, but high-mountain regions like the Himalayas have experienced warming at twice that rate.

The devastating flash floods in the Indian Himalayan region serve as a tragic reminder of the urgent need for climate action. Efforts must be intensified to address the underlying causes of such disasters and ensure the safety and resilience of communities in vulnerable regions.