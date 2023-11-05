India Denies Involvement in Murder of Prominent Sikh Leader, Promotes Diplomatic Resolution

In a recent development, the Indian government has vehemently denied any involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in Canada. This denial comes in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s suggestion that Indian officials could have played a role in Nijjar’s assassination. The tension between the two countries has escalated, leading to diplomatic actions being taken by both sides.

The Indian government has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat response, emphasizing that they are not involved in the murder of Nijjar. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi released a statement rejecting Trudeau’s allegations and asserting that these unsubstantiated claims are an attempt to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani terrorists and extremists being harbored in Canada.

In an effort to ease the heightening diplomatic clash, Trudeau has expressed that Canada is not seeking to provoke or escalate the situation. He emphasized the importance of working together with the government of India to address the matter transparently and ensure proper processes are followed.

The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal supporter of the creation of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, occurred in June in Surrey, British Columbia. The killing has sparked protests by Sikhs in Canada, who accuse the Indian government of being responsible.

To address the potential links between Nijjar’s murder and the Indian government, Trudeau raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a G20 summit, emphasizing that any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of sovereignty.

Both countries have taken retaliatory actions, with India summoning the Canadian High Commissioner and expelling a senior Canadian diplomat. In response, Canada has issued a travel advisory for its citizens traveling to India, urging caution due to the threat of terror attacks.

It is essential that both India and Canada engage in diplomatic discussions to de-escalate the tension and find common ground. By promoting open dialogue and a commitment to resolving issues peacefully, the two countries can work towards maintaining strong bilateral relations.