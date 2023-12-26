India Increases Naval Presence in Response to Attack on Merchant Vessel

India has taken action in response to an attack on a merchant vessel off its western coast last week. The country has deployed three warships to the Arabian Sea as a result of the incident. The targeted vessel, MV Chem Pluto, was attacked by a drone about 200 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat. While the attack caused a fire on the ship, the crew was able to quickly extinguish it, and there were no casualties.

The crew of the vessel consisted of 21 Indian nationals and one Vietnamese citizen. The MV Chem Pluto is a chemical tanker that is Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated. The ship was reportedly linked to Israel, though the exact connection was not specified. It was transporting oil from Saudi Arabia and en route to the Mangalore Port in southern India when the attack occurred.

Following the incident, an Indian Coast Guard ship accompanied the MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai. In response to the attack and recent attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed three Guided Missile Destroyers – INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata – to maintain a deterrent presence in the region. The navy has also increased surveillance by flying a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

India heavily relies on fuel shipments from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Any disruption in this supply route could pose difficulties for the country. Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh emphasized India’s role as a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region and stated that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the drone attack thus far. The United States has attributed the attack to Tehran, but Iran’s foreign ministry has denied these allegations. Concerns have been raised about the Houthi rebels’ series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which are seen as a response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The US Central Command reported at least 15 attacks by Houthi militants on commercial ships in the past two months, prompting some shipping companies to alter their routes to avoid the Red Sea.

The increase in shipping costs and longer travel times resulting from route changes are raising concerns for exporters in South Asia. Syed Nazrul Islam, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, expressed worry about potential price increases and delayed deliveries for the country’s ready-made clothing exports to Europe and the United States. While transportation costs are typically covered by Western clothing brands, Bangladeshi exporters fear that buyers may request discounts on future orders.

