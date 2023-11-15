India Reacts to Death Sentences of Nationals in Qatar on Alleged Spy Charges

New Delhi—India’s government has expressed its deep shock after Qatar sentenced eight Indian nationals to death on reported espionage charges. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement expressing their dismay and pledged to take up the matter with Qatari authorities. The Indian nationals, who were ex-servicemen of the Indian Navy, were reportedly detained in Doha last year.

While the details of the charges and verdict have not been shared by the Indian ministry, it has been revealed that the individuals worked for the Qatar-based company Al Dahra. The families of the men are distraught and have been advocating for their release, seeking assistance from various Indian government figures.

The allegations of espionage against the Indian nationals have caused widespread concern. Maj. Gen. (retd.) Satbir Singh, Chairman of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, stated that the men had gone to Qatar to train naval personnel and are now wrongly accused of espionage. The families of the detainees are particularly distressed, given that the men are older and have various health issues that require attention.

Qatar has yet to provide an official comment regarding the death sentences. The sentences were reportedly delivered in August 2022, and the actions taken by the Indian government are still being explored to determine appropriate legal courses of action.

Qatar is home to a significant number of Indian expatriates, with hundreds of thousands of Indians contributing to the country’s foreign workforce. Any developments in this case will be closely monitored by both nations.

