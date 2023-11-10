Indian Economy Boost Requires a Shift in Work Culture and Flexibility

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently made headlines with his suggestion that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to support the country’s economy. While his comments caused controversy, industry leaders emphasize the need for a change in work culture if India wants to compete globally.

The concept of work-life balance, often associated with the Western world, is not necessarily applicable to India’s aspirations. Achieving greatness and competing with countries like the U.S. and China may require greater dedication and sacrifice in terms of working hours. Ayushmaan Kapoor, founder of software development firm Xeno, asserts that putting in the hard work and long hours is crucial for India’s ambitions.

Data from the International Labour Organization reveals that Indians already work an average of 47.7 hours per week, surpassing countries like the U.S., UK, and Germany. Comparatively, India’s working hours exceed those of China, Singapore, and Japan. Kapoor suggests that the current productivity levels in India warrant a shift in work culture to drive economic expansion.

Despite the criticism surrounding Murthy’s comments, it is essential to acknowledge that many Indians are already working long hours due to their global job responsibilities. Vivek Mudaliar, an HR executive with extensive experience in well-known companies, points out that working 55 to 60 hours per week is a reality for many professionals in India.

However, it is necessary to address the generational divide and concerns about well-being. The idea that mental sanity and work success should not be mutually exclusive resonates with many individuals. Achieving long-term success should not sacrifice personal health and happiness.

While the need for hard work remains, experts urge companies to offer flexible working options to motivate employees. Providing autonomy in setting working hours and spaces can lead to increased productivity. Additionally, it fosters inclusivity and diversity by supporting working mothers and reducing gender inequalities in the workplace.

Indian society must strike a balance between ambition and personal well-being to drive the economy forward. By embracing a work culture that values both hard work and flexibility, India can create an environment where individuals can thrive while contributing to the nation’s growth.