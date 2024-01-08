India’s Supreme Court Reverses Early Release of 11 Men in Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case

The Supreme Court of India has overturned the remission granted to 11 Hindu men who were serving life sentences for the brutal gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her relatives during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat. The court has ordered the men to surrender to the prison authorities within two weeks, stating that granting them protection would be against the rule of law.

During the violence in Gujarat, Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was subjected to a horrific gang rape. The riots resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,000 people, primarily Muslims, making it one of the worst religious conflicts in India’s history. Bano’s case was particularly tragic, as seven of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were among the 14 individuals murdered in a single incident. The perpetrators heartlessly smashed her daughter’s head on the ground in the Dahod district of Gujarat.

The 11 men, who were convicted in early 2008, were granted release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 based on their good behavior and the time they had already served. This decision faced widespread condemnation, especially considering the timing of their release, which coincided with India’s Independence Day celebrations. The juxtaposition of the release with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on women’s safety and security sparked further outrage.

Despite the claims and accusations surrounding his involvement, Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister during the riots, has consistently denied any role in the violence. The Supreme Court has also found no evidence to support the prosecution of Modi in connection with the events.

Bano’s uncle, Abdul Razzak Mansuri, described the court’s ruling as a step towards justice for his niece. He expressed his satisfaction with the court’s decision to return the accused to jail, emphasizing that the release had been deeply hurtful to the family and went against all logical reasoning. The wounds of the 2002 riots remain fresh for them.

Activist Kaleem Siddiqui alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat released the men for political gain prior to state elections, suggesting that the government had a deliberate agenda to free the convicts. Siddiqui emphasized that future actions by the Gujarat government should focus on delivering appropriate punishment to those deemed guilty, rather than attempting to protect them.

The Congress party, the main opposition to the BJP, welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, arguing that it exposed the BJP’s disregard for women. The party criticized those responsible for the illegal release of the convicts and condemned the individuals who celebrated their release with garlands and sweets. The Congress spokesman emphasized that justice in India should not be influenced by religious or caste factors.

The court’s verdict highlighted that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to reduce the sentences of the 11 men. It also emphasized that emotional appeals become hollow when confronted with the facts of the case. This judgment was celebrated as a significant affirmation of the rule of law, which forms the bedrock of Indian democracy. Lawyer Vrinda Grover, who represented Bilkis Bano in the Supreme Court, hailed the decision, emphasizing that the rule of law should apply to everyone, regardless of their identity or position.

