An Indian court in the state of Haryana has recently ordered a halt to the four-day demolition drive of predominantly Muslim-owned properties in the Nuh district. The court raised concerns of the demolitions being an act of ethnic cleansing, as buildings belonging to a particular community were being destroyed without following the established legal procedures or issuing prior notices to the owners. This order comes in response to the actions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, which has been demolishing hundreds of homes, shops, and shanties in Nuh, the state’s only Muslim-majority district.

This is not an isolated incident but rather part of a pattern within states governed by the BJP. Various human rights groups have already criticized the BJP for making the bulldozing of properties owned by Muslims, particularly those involved in cases of violence or political dissent, a common practice. The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s observation echoes the concerns raised by experts and rights groups worldwide.

The concern of ethnic cleansing is a grave one, as it brings to mind the systematic targeting of a particular religious or ethnic group with the intent to eradicate their presence. It is a term that has been associated with some of the worst atrocities in history. In recent years, there have been warning signs of similar processes occurring in India. The founder and director of Genocide Watch, Gregory Stanton, issued a cautionary statement in January last year, suggesting that the genocide of Muslims could take place in India. He drew parallels between the policies pursued by the BJP government and the attacks on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, which the United Nations deemed to have been conducted with a “genocidal intent.”

While tensions between Hindus and Muslims have long existed in India, these recent events in Haryana highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the Muslim community. The accusations of unfair treatment and targeted hate campaigns against Muslims have only intensified under the BJP government. It is crucial for the government to address these concerns and take steps to promote inclusivity and communal harmony. The court’s intervention in the Nuh district is a small victory in the fight against potential ethnic cleansing, but more comprehensive actions are needed to ensure the protection and rights of all citizens in India.