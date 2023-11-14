India Seizes Properties of Prominent Sikh Separatist in Punjab

India’s top investigating agency has taken possession of the assets of a well-known Sikh separatist and close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose murder has sparked a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer believed to reside in Canada, was categorized as a terrorist by Indian authorities in 2020 and is wanted on charges of terrorism and sedition.

Pannun is the founder of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a US-based organization advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan. The group’s chapter in Canada was led by Nijjar until he was killed by unidentified attackers in June near Vancouver.

A diplomatic controversy unfolded this week when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that there were credible indications of Indian government involvement in Nijjar’s death. India dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as baseless, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and a suspension of visa processing for Canadians.

Pannun aggravated the ongoing dispute by releasing a video in which he urged Canadian Hindus to “go back to India,” accusing them of adopting a jingoistic stance in support of New Delhi. In an interview with an Indian news channel, Pannun revealed that he had been closely associated with Nijjar for more than two decades and considered him like a younger brother. He also held India accountable for Nijjar’s assassination.

In response to Pannun’s interview, the Indian government issued an advisory to news networks, urging them not to provide a platform to individuals accused of “heinous crimes.” Acting on court orders, officials from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) have seized Pannun’s residence in Chandigarh, the capital of the Sikh-majority state of Punjab, as well as his agricultural land in Amritsar. The NIA stated that Pannun had actively encouraged Punjab-based gangsters and youth on social media to fight for an independent Khalistan, thereby challenging the country’s sovereignty, integrity, and security.

Sikhism is a minority religion that originated in northern India in the 15th century, drawing influences from both Hinduism and Islam. The Khalistan movement, calling for a separate Sikh state, was once considered a fringe movement until the early 1980s. However, it gained prominence when a Sikh fundamentalist launched a separatist insurgency. The violence climaxed with Indian forces storming the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest shrine of the faith, where the separatists had taken refuge. In the aftermath, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards. While the insurgency was eventually suppressed, fervent advocates for Khalistan can be found among the significant Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada, Britain, and Australia. In response, India outlawed the Khalistan movement and labeled several associated groups as terrorist organizations.

