India Calls for Extradition of Hafiz Saeed While Reacting to His Son’s Political Plans

New Delhi has recently confirmed that it has officially requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and involved in other acts of terrorism. The request was made through the Indian high commission in Islamabad, despite the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

India has taken note of reports that Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, plans to contest next year’s general election in Pakistan. This follows a pattern of “mainstreaming” radical terrorist groups as part of Islamabad’s state policy. The recent request for extradition is prompted by new evidence in one of the cases registered against Saeed in India. It is important to note that this development is not connected to the Mumbai attacks.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated, “The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request, along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case.” Bagchi emphasized that India continues to address the activities of individuals involved in criminal or terrorist activities, and the recent request was made in the absence of an extradition treaty.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, confirmed that they had received India’s extradition request but highlighted that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India.

Regarding Talha Saeed’s political plans, Bagchi refrained from commenting on the election process in another country but expressed concern about the normalization of radical elements and their participation in elections. He emphasized that such developments have serious implications for regional security and that India will monitor any developments that impact national security.

Hafiz Saeed, already convicted and sentenced in multiple cases of terror financing, has received prison terms ranging from fifteen-and-a-half years to 31 years. These convictions were only a result of international pressure, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Western powers. In 2012, the US offered a $10 million bounty for Saeed. The LeT and its front organization, Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), have been banned by the US and the UN.

As India seeks the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, the international community will be watching closely to see how Pakistan responds to this request and its commitment to combating terrorism.

(Source: Hindustan Times)