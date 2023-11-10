New Achievements in India’s Space Exploration

By Associated Press

10/21/2023 03:45 PM EDT

India has achieved another milestone in its space exploration journey, successfully conducting a crucial test flight ahead of its planned mission to send astronauts into space by 2025. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the test involved launching a module into outer space and retrieving it back to Earth to assess the spacecraft’s crew escape system.

The test flight encountered a minor setback as it was delayed by 45 minutes due to weather conditions. Additionally, an issue with the engine further deferred the attempt by over an hour, prompting the ground computer to temporarily halt the module’s lift-off. However, the monitoring anomaly causing the glitch was promptly resolved, and the test was carried out successfully from the Sriharikota satellite launching station in southern India.

This achievement sets the stage for future unmanned missions, with India planning to send a robot into space next year. Building on their recent success, India aims to establish its own space station by 2035 and land an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s prowess in space technology has been on a remarkable trajectory in recent years. In September, the country launched its first space mission to study the sun, shortly after a successful uncrewed landing near the moon’s south pole. This feat positioned India alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, making it the fourth country to achieve such a milestone.

These achievements reflect India’s growing influence as a technological and space power, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of projecting the country as a rising global force. With its extensive experience in satellite launches and previous success in orbiting Mars in 2014, India is now preparing for its first mission to the International Space Station in collaboration with the United States, scheduled for next year.

