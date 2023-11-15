Outrage Erupts After Disturbing Video Surfaces of Teacher Encouraging Violence against Classmate

New Delhi — A private school in central India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been forced to close following the circulation of a video that sparked outrage. The footage depicted a teacher instructing her students to physically assault their Muslim classmate. The incident, which took place on August 24 and was caught on camera, ignited public outcry as tensions continue to rise between India’s Hindu majority and its Muslim minority.

The video, verified by local authorities, shows the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, urging her students to slap their seven-year-old Muslim classmate. At least three students can be seen taking turns to hit the young boy, all while he stands there crying.

The teacher claimed that the punishment was motivated by the boy’s inability to recall his times tables. However, her comments also referenced the child’s religious background, indicating that the incident may have had a discriminatory undertone.

Tyagi, disabled and unable to carry out the act herself, acknowledged that she had made a “mistake.” She defended her actions as a necessary form of discipline, insisting that the situation had been blown out of proportion. However, the boy’s parents promptly withdrew him from the school and reported the incident to the police.

Amidst the controversy, politicians, including Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fueling a divisive atmosphere. Gandhi condemned the teacher for instilling discriminatory beliefs in young minds, claiming that the incident was indicative of the BJP’s role in promoting divisiveness within the country.

In response, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed its commitment to equality and denied any form of discrimination against India’s Muslim population. Prime Minister Modi had previously stated during a visit to the United States that there is “absolutely no space for discrimination” in India.

As a result of the uproar surrounding the incident, state officials in Uttar Pradesh ordered the school’s closure for failing to meet the educational department’s standards. All students will be transferred to other educational institutions.

In light of this disturbing incident, questions remain about the underlying prejudices and the actions required to foster a more inclusive and tolerant society.