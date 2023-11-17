India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Achieves Historic Lunar Landing

India has made a significant leap forward in space exploration with the successful landing of its Chandrayaan-3 mission on the unexplored south pole of the moon. This achievement marks India as the fourth country, after the former Soviet Union, the United States, and China, to accomplish a lunar landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was launched last month, touched down on the lunar surface at approximately 8:34 a.m. ET. The mission was closely followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed that this momentous achievement belongs not only to India but to all of humanity.

Exploring the moon’s south pole has garnered immense interest due to recent discoveries of water ice in that region. Wendy Cobb, a professor of strategy and security studies at the U.S. Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, emphasized the significance of this finding for future space exploration. Water on the moon could potentially serve as a valuable resource for fueling rockets and spacecraft.

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has emerged as a rising space power and has demonstrated its ability to achieve remarkable milestones in space exploration. Despite its relatively modest budget compared to NASA, ISRO has maximized resources and accomplished more with less. The estimated cost of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was approximately $75 million, and it faced delays due to the global Covid pandemic.

Furthermore, India’s commitment to international collaboration is evident through its participation in the Artemis Accords and its partnership with NASA. The two agencies are expected to collaborate on future space missions, including sending Indian astronauts to the International Space Station.

The successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing not only propels India’s position in the global space race but also opens up new possibilities for scientific advancements and future space exploration. As India pioneers further into the cosmos, the world eagerly anticipates the discoveries and advancements that will undoubtedly emerge from its ambitious endeavors.

