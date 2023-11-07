Trade Talks Between India and Canada Disrupted Amid Allegations

Trade negotiations between India and Canada have hit a roadblock following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder to New Delhi’s agents. This development has strained the relationship between the two countries, with India dismissing the allegations as “absurd” and urging Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating within its borders.

The trade talks, which had been progressing positively, have now been put on hold. Both countries aimed to finalize an initial pact this year, but Canada announced this month that talks on the proposed treaty were paused. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations has significant potential, with estimates suggesting it could boost bilateral trade by up to $6.5 billion and yield substantial GDP gains for Canada by 2035.

The trade relationship between India and Canada has been steadily growing, with goods trade reaching $8 billion in 2022. India’s increasing demand for imported lentils has been beneficial for Canadian farmers, while Indian pharmaceutical and software companies have expanded their presence in the Canadian market. Major imports from Canada include energy products, fertilizers, and other goods, while India exports consumer goods, garments, engineering products, and electronic items.

Canada has emerged as the 17th largest foreign investor in India, with over $3.6 billion invested since 2000. Canadian portfolio investors have also made significant investments in Indian stock and debt markets. Furthermore, more than 600 Canadian companies, including industry leaders like Bombardier and SNC Lavalin, have established a strong presence in India, creating employment opportunities. At the same time, several Indian infotech giants, such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, have invested billions of dollars in Canada, contributing to job creation and economic growth.

The allegations made by Prime Minister Trudeau and the subsequent strain in India-Canada relations have wider implications. India’s Sikh-majority state of Punjab may be affected economically as many Sikh families rely on remittances from their relatives in Canada. Additionally, the growing Sikh population in Canada, which has more than doubled in the past two decades, could face social and political ramifications due to the strained ties.

Amidst these complexities, it is crucial for both India and Canada to find a constructive way forward that addresses the concerns raised while preserving the economic and people-to-people ties between the two nations. Dialogue and cooperation will be key to resolving the current impasse and restoring a mutually beneficial trade relationship.