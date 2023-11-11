India and Canada Expel Diplomats Amidst Controversy over Sikh Leader’s Death

In a recent development, India and Canada have engaged in a diplomatic clash after Canadian officials accused Indian government operatives of assassinating a Sikh leader in British Columbia. This accusation has prompted both countries to expel diplomats in a tit-for-tat fashion, casting a shadow on their bilateral relations.

The alleged assassination, revealed during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address to parliament, has not only strained relations between India and Canada but also carries broader implications for the alliances in which they are involved. India has been seen as a strategic counterweight to China by the Biden administration-led alliance, making any deterioration in relations between the two countries a matter of concern.

While the Indian government has rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd and motivated,” tensions have escalated as both countries trade accusations. India’s Foreign Ministry accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani terrorists and extremists, highlighting their inaction on this issue as an ongoing concern for India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

One key figure in this controversy is Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by Indian security agencies in 2020. Nijjar has been accused of planning attacks in India’s Punjab state, home to a significant Sikh population. The Khalistan movement, which Nijjar was associated with, aims to establish a separate state called Khalistan in the Punjab region and has supporters both within India and across the global Sikh diaspora.

Prior to Nijjar’s tragic death, India had been pressuring countries like Canada, Australia, Britain, and the United States, where significant Sikh communities exist, to take action against the Khalistan movement. Protests and demonstrations by Khalistan supporters in London and San Francisco further fueled tensions between India and these countries.

Trudeau’s recent interactions with Indian security and intelligence officials, as well as his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 summit, highlight Canada’s concerns about the killing. Canada is currently collaborating with its allies to investigate the incident.

The overall impact of this incident on India-Canada relations remains to be seen. However, it is evident that both countries are grappling with the complex issues surrounding terrorism, sovereignty, and national security.

