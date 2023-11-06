India-Canada Relations Face Upward Battle Amidst Frayed Ties

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada is facing significant challenges as both sides take on maximalist positions with little incentive to resolve the crisis. Recently, India decided to partially restore visa services to Canada, but officials and experts warn that this is not a breakthrough as tensions still persist.

The strained relationship between the two countries reached its worst point in memory following Ottawa’s claim that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader. India strongly denies these allegations, leading to mutual recriminations that have further complicated the situation.

While India’s decision to ease visa curbs may have raised expectations for improved relations, the reality is that both sides have little motivation to hasten a return to normalcy. Canada’s murder investigation and India’s upcoming national elections add additional obstacles to the reconciliation process.

“The relationship is in deep crisis, perhaps its worst ever,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington. “Each side may have a strong interest in the crisis not getting completely out of control, but that doesn’t mean there are strong incentives to resolve the crisis.”

The visa curbs enacted by both countries are expected to hinder the movement of tens of thousands of Indians and people of Indian origin living in Canada or planning to study there. Furthermore, the acrimony between the two nations has delayed discussions on a free-trade deal and poses a threat to Canada’s Indo-Pacific plans.

As the situation stands, the path to reconciliation seems uncertain. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada is actively pursuing allegations of Indian government involvement in a murder case, while India maintains that Canada triggered the crisis and needs to take the first step towards de-escalation.

However, despite modest signs of de-escalation through the partial restoration of visa services, experts caution against overestimating the potential for resolution. The retaliatory measures and lingering anger from both sides indicate that progress will take time and a deliberate effort to rebuild trust.

As India and Canada navigate this challenging period in their relationship, a pause is necessary for cooler heads to prevail. Both countries must find a way to address their differences and restore trust, recognizing the importance of the long-standing relationship and the strong people-to-people ties that exist between them.