Tragedy Strikes as Railway Bridge Collapses in North-Eastern India

A railway bridge under construction in north-eastern India collapsed, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 26 individuals, with more feared missing. The incident occurred near the town of Sairang, in the state of Mizoram. Local media reports suggest that up to 40 workers were present at the site when a part of the bridge gave way.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known, prompting the railway authority to initiate an investigation into the incident. So far, three individuals have been rescued, including one worker who sustained injuries and had to be safely brought down from the top of a 100m-high pillar supporting the bridge. The collapse took place over the Kurung River, approximately 20km away from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

The Prime Minister’s office issued a statement expressing support for those affected by the tragedy, promising that all possible assistance would be provided. Additionally, the government announced it would compensate the next of kin of the deceased with a sum of 200,000 rupees (£1,900; $2,400). Railway officials confirmed that all the victims hailed from West Bengal.

Mizoram’s Home Minister, Lalchamliana, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the incident, emphasizing the sorrow and sympathy felt by the community.

While the investigation is underway, it is worth noting that construction accidents like these are not uncommon in India. Gaps in safety protocols and inadequate oversight have contributed to previous incidents of bridge collapses and other infrastructure failures. However, it is vital to wait for the findings of the official investigation before drawing any conclusions in this particular case.

India has experienced similar tragedies in the past, such as the collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Gujarat, which resulted in the loss of over 140 lives. As the nation continues to prioritize infrastructure development, it is crucial that construction projects adhere to the highest safety standards to protect the lives of workers and the public alike.