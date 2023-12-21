New Protest March in India over Suspension of MPs

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is set to hold a protest march today from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi. The march is in response to the recent suspension of opposition MPs in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

A total of 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from both houses of Parliament after holding protests and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a security breach incident that occurred on December 13.

The move to suspend the MPs has been criticized by the Opposition, including the Congress, who have called it dictatorial and a blow to the democratic goodwill of the country. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely stated that it is the right of MPs to ask questions within Parliament, and many people from different parts of the city are expected to join the protest against this undemocratic action.

During the protest, leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the suspended MPs, will raise their voice against the suspension. In addition to the protest march, the members of the bloc have also planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday.

As a result of the suspension, the MPs are prohibited from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries for the duration of their suspension. This strict measure is outlined in a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The deadlock between the Opposition and the government has deepened due to an incident involving Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee’s mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. The act, captured on a mobile camera held by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has received condemnation from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankar, and other union ministers and BJP MPs.

The protest march and demonstration serve as a platform for the opposition to express their discontent and rally support against the suspension of their MPs. The outcomes of these demonstrations may have wider implications for the functioning of democracy and the relationship between the ruling party and the opposition in India.

