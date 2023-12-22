INDIA bloc’s Nationwide Protests Denounce Suspension of Lawmakers

In response to the recent suspension of 146 lawmakers from the Parliament during the Winter Session, opposition leaders in India have initiated a series of national protests. The suspended MPs, who are members of the INDIA bloc—an alliance of 28 opposition parties aiming to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election in 2024—were barred from entering the Parliament’s chamber until the conclusion of the Winter Session.

The protests, which began on Friday, saw opposition MPs gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, holding up placards and banners with slogans such as “Save Democracy” and “Democracy is in danger”. The primary demand of the opposition was to have a discussion within Parliament regarding a security breach that occurred on December 13. Two individuals intruded upon the Parliament chamber by leaping from the visitors’ gallery and releasing yellow smoke canisters.

However, the chairmen of both houses accused the opposition MPs of creating disorder and disrupting proceedings. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the opposition members to await the findings of an inquiry established to investigate the security breach. Prime Minister Modi himself criticized the opposition parties, alleging that they were indirectly supporting the breach and using it as a political tool to vent their frustrations following losses in recent assembly polls.

As the Winter Session nears its end, the nationwide protests organized by the INDIA bloc have gained significant attention. Notable figures such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, among others, have joined the demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

During his address to the lawmakers at the protest, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need to address the issue of unemployment in the country. Referring to the security breach, he highlighted the connection between the incident and the prevailing unemployment crisis, stating, “The answer is unemployment in the country.” He also criticized the media for failing to prioritize discussions on unemployment, instead choosing to focus on his video recording outside the Parliament alongside the suspended MPs.

As the protests continue to unfold, with parliamentarians and citizens united in their call for a more robust democracy, the impact of these events on the political landscape of India remains to be seen.

