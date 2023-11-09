India Bars Use of Chinese Parts in Military Drones, Sparks Cost Concerns

India’s recent decision to prohibit domestic manufacturers of military drones from using components made in China has raised concerns about the increased costs of producing these drones locally. The move was made over security vulnerabilities, as India aims to modernize its military and incorporate more unmanned quadcopters and autonomous platforms.

The ban on Chinese parts has impacted the supply chain, as 70% of goods in the drone manufacturing process rely on components from China. While some manufacturers have started sourcing components from other countries, the switch has significantly increased costs. Sameer Joshi, founder of NewSpace Research and Technologies, a supplier of small drones for the Indian military, expressed the difficulties in finding alternative suppliers. He acknowledged that some manufacturers still rely on Chinese imports but find ways to manage costs within the limitations of the ban.

India’s reliance on foreign manufacturers for drone parts and systems is due to the lack of local expertise. The country is investing in an indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned system, but it has faced significant delays due to technological constraints. The program, known as Tapas, still requires further development to meet the military’s altitude and endurance requirements. India is working on other platforms, including a stealth unmanned platform and a High Altitude Long Endurance platform, but they are still years away from completion.

To bridge the technology gaps, India recently announced its plan to purchase 31 MQ-9 drones from the United States. However, experts stress the need for a coherent national strategy and increased investment in research and development to fill these gaps and deliver commercially viable products.

While India’s goal is to boost domestic manufacturing, the senior defense official acknowledges that the cost of production may significantly increase. However, he emphasizes the importance of supporting the ecosystem and being ready to accept higher costs for the sake of national development.

The ban on Chinese parts is a significant step towards strengthening national security, but it presents challenges for the Indian drone industry. As India continues its pursuit of military modernization, finding ways to overcome these manufacturing hurdles will be crucial for the country’s long-term defense strategy.