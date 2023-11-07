Indian Authorities Demolish Hundreds of “Illegal” Homes Following Violence

Indian authorities in the state of Haryana have taken decisive action by demolishing more than 200 homes belonging to local Muslims. The move comes after residents were accused of involvement in an attack on a Hindu procession, followed by a deadly assault on a mosque by a Hindu mob. Although the demolition campaign has drawn criticism for its resemblance to controversial practices employed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians, authorities have defended the action as necessary to maintain law and order.

The violence first erupted on Monday and quickly spread to neighboring areas, including the business hub of Gurugram. As a result, the demolition took place in the Nuh district of Haryana, which is located near India’s capital, New Delhi. Some have voiced concerns over the legality of the demolition drive and the lack of due process. Aftab Ahmed, a state lawmaker belonging to the opposition Congress party, questioned the legality of the swift action, stating that it bypasses normal court proceedings.

This recent development follows a series of disturbing incidents, including the killing of three Muslim passengers and a colleague by an Indian railway constable in what has been denounced as a targeted terror attack. In addition, a Hindu mob set fire to a mosque in Haryana’s Gurugram district, resulting in the death of an Imam. These events have triggered a sense of unrest among minority communities and opposition politicians, who argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Hindu first” agenda has exacerbated communal tensions across the country.

While the authorities’ action may have been intended to restore calm and deter further violence, it has raised concerns about the potential violation of individuals’ rights. The demolition of homes without court convictions raises questions about due process and the rule of law. It remains to be seen how these incidents will affect the already fragile relationship between religious communities in India and whether further measures will be taken to address the underlying issues fueling the violence.