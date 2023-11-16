India Urges Canada to Recall Diplomatic Staff in Unprecedented Move

India has made a bold move by requesting Canada to withdraw approximately 40 diplomatic staff from the country, marking a significant escalation in an ongoing crisis. The Financial Times was the first to report that those who remained past the deadline of 10 October would lose their diplomatic immunity. This demand comes after Canada implicated India in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil, an accusation vehemently denied by the Indian government.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the matter when approached by the BBC. However, it is worth noting that Canada currently maintains a larger number of diplomats in Delhi compared to India’s diplomatic presence in Ottawa. The recent developments have prompted India to call for parity in their respective diplomatic missions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured reporters in a press conference that he has no intentions of escalating the rift with India. “We’re going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively with the government of India,” he stated. Nevertheless, relations between the two countries, historically characterized by close ties, have been strained ever since Trudeau suggested in September that India may have been involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18th.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot and killed in his vehicle by two masked assailants outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia. Despite India’s designation of Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, they firmly denied any involvement in his assassination. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed a willingness to examine any specific information that Canada might provide in support of their claims.

Both India and Canada have responded to the escalating tensions by expelling one diplomat from each other’s countries. In addition, India suspended visa issuance to Canadian citizens on September 21st, citing “security threats” at their missions in Canada. The Indian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, emphasized the need for “parity in rank and diplomatic strength” between the two nations’ diplomatic missions, noting that this demand stems from what they perceive as Canadian interference in India’s internal affairs.

While Canada has also downsized its personnel in India, asserting that some of their diplomats have been subjected to threats on social media, their visa services in India continue to operate as usual. The United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s assassination.

The Indian government has frequently responded strongly to Sikh separatist calls for Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs in Western countries. Nijjar was a vocal supporter of the Khalistan movement. The movement, which reached its peak in the 1980s with a violent insurgency centered in Punjab state, a Sikh-majority region of India, was ultimately suppressed through force.

FAQ:

1. What is the current crisis between India and Canada about?

The crisis between India and Canada started when Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil, a claim that India strongly denies.

2. How many diplomatic staff is India asking Canada to withdraw?

India has requested the recall of approximately 40 diplomatic staff from Canada.

3. What will happen to the diplomatic staff who do not leave by the given deadline?

Those who remain past the 10 October deadline will lose their diplomatic immunity.

4. Are there any reciprocal actions taken by Canada?

Yes, Canada has expelled one Indian diplomat in response to India’s request and has downsized its diplomatic presence in India.

5. What is the reason behind India’s demand for parity in diplomatic missions?

India is seeking parity in rank and diplomatic strength due to what they perceive as Canadian interference in its internal affairs.

Sources:

– [Financial Times](https://www.ft.com/)

– [BBC News India](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world/india)