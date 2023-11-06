The US’s Strategic Agreements with India and Vietnam: Implications for China

As the United States seeks to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific countries and address growing tensions with China, strategic agreements with India and Vietnam are emerging as key components of its diplomatic efforts. The primary objective is not to contain China, as President Joe Biden affirmed, but rather to provide alternative avenues for economic development and technological cooperation that could potentially limit Beijing’s influence.

During the G20 summit in New Delhi, the US made significant commitments to reform international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF. The aim is to make these institutions more flexible in their lending practices, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, climate mitigation, and critical infrastructure projects. Biden’s $25 billion commitment, along with additional funding from other countries totaling $200 billion, represents a concerted effort to counter China’s dominance in international loans. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has been criticized for its perceived “debt trap diplomacy,” as many recipient countries struggle to manage the substantial debt incurred.

Moreover, the US signed a crucial deal with the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and India to facilitate transportation and connectivity between the Middle East, Europe, and Asia through railways and ports. This move offers an alternative to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and aims to stabilize and integrate the Middle East. By providing infrastructure options beyond those offered by Chinese entities, the US-led agreements seek to address the potential challenges China may face as its domestic economy slows down.

In the context of US-India relations, President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to deepen collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as quantum computing, space exploration, and telecommunications. This partnership intends to bolster India’s competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and directly challenges China’s technological expansion. Specifically, the US’s Rip and Replace program, aiming to remove Chinese telecommunications equipment and replace it with Western alternatives, is a clear countermeasure to China’s telecommunication technology.

Additionally, in Vietnam, President Biden elevated the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in various sectors such as economics, education, and technology. The US’s commitment to funding teaching labs and training courses for semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging underscores Vietnam’s growing importance as an attractive destination for US and Western companies. By incentivizing semiconductor production and artificial intelligence integration, the US is bolstering Vietnam’s economic prospects, further diversifying the region’s economic landscape and potentially diminishing China’s dominance.

The US’s strategic agreements with India and Vietnam represent a concerted effort to provide viable alternatives to China’s economic and technological influence. By investing in critical sectors and leveraging cooperative partnerships, the US aims to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and create a more balanced economic environment. While the objective may not be to directly contain China, these agreements undoubtedly have implications that could reshape the dynamics of economic power in the region.