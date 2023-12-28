India and Russia Forge Strategic Partnership in Arms Production

In a significant development, India and Russia have initiated discussions on jointly manufacturing military equipment. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the progress made during talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, in Moscow. The bilateral meeting took place as part of Jaishankar’s five-day visit to Russia, which commenced on Monday.

During a joint press briefing, Lavrov highlighted the discussions held on military and technical cooperation, particularly in the realm of modern weaponry. The two nations expressed their commitment to exploring opportunities for collaboration in the production of advanced defense systems. Although specific details were not disclosed, Lavrov mentioned that concrete steps were taken towards this endeavor.

This move strengthens the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia in the defense sector. Both countries have a history of fruitful defense collaboration, with India being a major importer of Russian weapons. By jointly manufacturing military equipment, the two nations aim to enhance self-sufficiency and promote defense indigenization.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of India and Russia jointly producing military equipment?

A: The collaboration between India and Russia in the manufacturing of military equipment aims to strengthen their strategic partnership and promote self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

Q: What areas of cooperation were discussed during the meetings?

A: The discussions focused on military and technical cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the manufacturing of modern weaponry.

Q: What steps have been taken towards the joint production of weapons?

A: Concrete steps have been taken, although specific details have not been disclosed.

Q: Why is this partnership important for India and Russia?

A: This partnership allows for the sharing of technological expertise, enhances defense cooperation, and promotes defense indigenization efforts in both countries.

Q: Will this collaboration reduce India’s dependence on Russian weapons imports?

A: Jointly producing military equipment is part of India’s broader strategy to enhance self-sufficiency in defense production, thus reducing dependence on imports.

