New Tensions Emerge Between China and India Over Land Claims

In a twist of events leading up to the upcoming G20 summit, both India and Malaysia have expressed their objections to a new Chinese map that asserts territorial claims over India and Malaysia’s maritime areas near Borneo island. This dispute has further heightened the already strained relations between China and India, who have been engaged in a military standoff along their shared border for the past three years.

The timing of these protests is significant, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the summit. India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, stated that the claims made by the Chinese side are baseless and only complicate the resolution of the boundary issue. Malaysia’s foreign ministry also rejected China’s unilateral claims and emphasized that the map is not binding to their country. Both India and Malaysia have called for a peaceful and rational approach to resolving the conflict through dialogue and negotiations.

The map in question, known as the 2023 “standard map,” includes regions such as Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, which have been subjects of contention between India and China. India has firmly disputed China’s claim to these territories. Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Subhramanyam dismissed China’s assertion, emphasizing that India is clear about its territories and that making baseless claims does not change the reality.

This recent dispute adds to the existing tensions between India and China. China’s refusal to recognize India’s sovereignty over part of Kashmir and its actions regarding visas for officials from Arunachal Pradesh have only exacerbated the issue. Furthermore, China declined to send a delegation to a G20 meeting in India-administered Kashmir earlier this year.

To address the ongoing border dispute, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with President Xi during the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The leaders agreed to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions at the disputed border and withdraw troops from the region.

The disputed boundary between India and China, known as the “Line of Actual Control,” separates territories held by both countries from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh, while India accuses China of occupying parts of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau.

Despite the recent discussions between the leaders, tensions remain high as military forces from both sides continue to be deployed in the disputed region. The resolution of this border issue is crucial for maintaining peace and tranquility in the border region.

