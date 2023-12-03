India Commits to Withdrawing Troops from Maldives, Strengthening Regional Relationships

India’s government has made a significant commitment to withdraw its soldiers from the Maldives, signaling a shift in the Indian Ocean archipelago’s foreign policy. President Mohamed Muizzu, who won the recent presidential election, revealed that the removal of Indian military personnel was a key part of his campaign promises to redefine the Maldives’ geopolitical alliances.

The decision to withdraw soldiers was reached during discussions between the Indian and Maldivian governments. President Muizzu confirmed the agreement, stating, “In the discussions we had, the Indian government has agreed to remove Indian soldiers.” He added that both countries have also established a high-level committee to address development project concerns.

It is worth noting that India has been an important partner to the Maldives, providing military equipment, assistance in disaster response, and contributing to the construction of a naval dockyard. While the specifics of how to maintain this cooperation are still being negotiated, the Indian government recognizes the value they bring to the Maldives. A senior Indian government official emphasized, “The Maldives acknowledged the utility of these (Indian) platforms … Discussions on how to keep them operational are ongoing.”

This development comes at a time when India and China are competing for influence in the region. The coalition that supports President Muizzu is thought to have a closer alignment with China. However, India’s commitment to removing their troops from the Maldives demonstrates their willingness to adapt to changing geopolitical dynamics and strengthen regional relationships.

FAQ

Q: What was the Indian military presence in the Maldives?

A: The Indian military had around 75 personnel stationed in the Maldives, primarily to operate and manage helicopters and an aircraft provided to the Maldives by India.

Q: What motivated the decision to withdraw Indian soldiers?

A: President Muizzu campaigned on a platform of redefining the Maldives’ foreign policy, moving away from an “India first” stance. Withdrawing Indian soldiers was a key part of his promise to have no foreign military presence in the country.

Q: What will happen to the existing military cooperation between India and the Maldives?

A: The details of how to maintain the cooperation are currently being discussed by a high-level committee established by both countries. This committee will likely focus on ensuring the continued operationality and effectiveness of the military platforms and assistance provided by India.

Q: How does this affect the India-China competition for influence in the region?

A: India’s commitment to withdrawing its troops from the Maldives indicates their willingness to adapt to changing dynamics and strengthen regional relationships. While the coalition supporting President Muizzu is seen as leaning toward China, India’s actions demonstrate their resolve to foster regional cooperation.

