India Abstains from UN General Assembly Resolution on Israel-Hamas Conflict

India has chosen to abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip. The resolution, titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations,” was adopted with 120 nations voting in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstaining.

This decision by India comes as part of a broader wave of nations opting to abstain from taking a stance on the conflict. Countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the UK also abstained from the vote.

The main point of contention revolves around the resolution’s failure to mention the role of Hamas, the militant group responsible for the attacks. The United States, in particular, expressed outrage at this omission, referring to it as an “omission of evil.” The US also criticized the resolution for neglecting to mention the hostages being held by Hamas.

While India voted in favor of an amendment proposed by Canada that condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas and called for the immediate release of hostages, this amendment did not receive enough support to be adopted.

The resolution itself called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce, as well as the provision of essential goods and services to civilians in Gaza. It stressed the importance of unhindered humanitarian access, urging the establishment of humanitarian corridors and initiatives for aid delivery.

By abstaining from the vote, India has decided to remain neutral in the Israel-Hamas conflict, prioritizing diplomatic relations with both sides. This abstention showcases India’s commitment to maintaining a balanced approach in international affairs, allowing for continued engagement and dialogue with all parties involved.