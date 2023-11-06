Massive Neolithic Tomb Unearthed in Scotland: A Glimpse into Ancient Engineering

Archaeologists in Orkney, Scotland’s Northern Isles, have made a remarkable discovery. Buried beneath a field, they have unearthed an “incredibly rare” Neolithic tomb that dates back approximately 5,000 years. The tomb was discovered during an excavation carried out to investigate ancient stone ruins reported over a century ago.

Upon excavation, researchers encountered the remains of a vast stone mound, known as a cairn, which measured an impressive 50 feet in width. However, significant portions had been removed during the 18th and 19th centuries to construct a nearby farmhouse. Despite this, the damaged cairn led archaeologists to a central chamber via a 23-foot-long passage, flanked by six smaller rooms.

This style of tomb, referred to as a “‘Maes Howe-type’ passage grave,” is an exceptional find in this region. Officials from the National Museums Scotland describe these tombs as the pinnacle of Neolithic engineering in northern Britain.

Inside the tomb’s main chamber, an astonishing discovery awaited the researchers – the remains of fourteen individuals comprising men, women, and children. Additional smaller assemblages of bones, along with stone tools, pottery, and a bone pin, were also found in close proximity.

Hugo Anderson-Whymark, the excavation director, expressed his amazement at the findings, stating, “Orkney is exceptionally rich in archaeology, but we never expected to find a tomb of this size in such a small-scale excavation.” Anderson-Whymark further emphasized the importance of documenting this tomb, as the surviving stonework provides invaluable insights into its size, form, and construction.

The discovery of this massive Neolithic tomb sheds light on the advanced engineering skills possessed by our ancient ancestors. It invites us to reflect on their ingenuity and the significance of preserving and studying these archaeological wonders, which offer us glimpses into our distant past.