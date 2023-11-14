The Astonishing Discovery of an Ancient Tomb in Scotland

Archaeologists have recently made an astonishing discovery in the United Kingdom—a Neolithic tomb that has remained hidden for 5,000 years. Located in Orkney, an archipelago in Scotland’s Northern Isles, this tomb is considered an “incredibly rare” find.

Buried deep beneath a field, the tomb was uncovered during an excavation that aimed to investigate ancient stone ruins mentioned in a report from 1896. What the archaeologists found exceeded their expectations. The site revealed the remains of a colossal stone mound called a cairn, which had been partially dismantled in previous centuries for the construction of a farmhouse.

As the excavators ventured deeper into the damaged cairn, they discovered a 23-foot-long passage leading to a central chamber, surrounded by six smaller rooms. This type of tomb is known as a “‘Maes Howe-type’ passage grave” and is considered an architectural masterpiece of Neolithic engineering in northern Britain.

Interestingly, inside the central chamber, the archaeologists stumbled upon the remains of fourteen individuals—men, women, and children. Another assortment of bones, stone tools, pottery, and a bone pin were found in close proximity. This discovery sheds light on the burial practices and material culture of the people who once inhabited the area.

The excavation director, Hugo Anderson-Whymark, expressed amazement at the unexpected magnitude of the tomb. “Orkney is exceptionally rich in archaeology, but we never anticipated finding a tomb of this magnitude in such a small-scale excavation,” Anderson-Whymark stated in a news release. He added, “It’s truly remarkable that just enough stonework has survived for us to comprehend the size, structure, and construction of this tomb.”

This remarkable discovery offers a captivating glimpse into the lives and customs of our ancient ancestors. It attests to the enduring power and significance of archaeological exploration in unraveling the mysteries of our past.

What is a Neolithic tomb?

A Neolithic tomb is a burial monument constructed during the Neolithic period, which lasted from around 10,000 to 2,000 BCE. These tombs are characterized by their use of megalithic structures, such as standing stones or large stone mounds.

What is a passage grave?

A passage grave is a type of tomb or burial chamber that features a narrow entrance passage leading to one or more interior chambers. These graves were constructed primarily during the Neolithic period and are often associated with megalithic structures.

(Source: National Museums Scotland)