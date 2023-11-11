Incident Involving US Warship Foils Missile and Drone Threats, Reflecting Escalating Tensions

A recent incident involving a US warship intercepting missiles and drones near the coast of Yemen has highlighted the growing threats faced by the United States and its allies in the Middle East. The USS Carney, a destroyer equipped with advanced defense systems, successfully shot down four cruise missiles and fifteen drones during a nine-hour operation.

The intercepted projectiles were heading towards Israel, leaving little doubt about their intended targets. This incident emphasizes the escalating risks of conflict beyond the borders of Gaza, as a sustained barrage of drones and missiles from outside the area raises concerns.

It is important to note that these attacks are not isolated incidents. In recent days, US and coalition forces in Syria and Iraq have also faced repeated attacks. Land-attack cruise missiles and drones fired by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen were responsible for the missile threats intercepted by the USS Carney.

The interception operation was not without its challenges. Some of the projectiles intercepted posed a potential risk to commercial aviation due to their altitudes. However, the use of SM-2 surface-to-air missiles successfully neutralized the drones and missiles, preventing further harm.

Instances of US intercepting Houthi launches are infrequent, making this incident particularly significant. As tensions rise in Israel, the timing of this event adds to its importance. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that in a previous incident in 2016, the USS Mason had deployed countermeasures to ward off an attempted attack in the Red Sea.

Furthermore, recent attacks in Iraq and Syria highlight the broader regional threats faced by the United States. US positions in Iraq have been targeted by one-way attack drones, resulting in minor injuries. Additionally, the At-Tanf garrison in Syria, housing US and coalition forces, was attacked by drones. Thankfully, the injuries in both incidents were also minor.

This series of attacks raises concerns about the involvement of Iranian proxies. Similar drone and rocket attacks against US forces in both Iraq and Syria have been carried out by these proxies in the past. While the US has not attributed responsibility for the recent attacks, the possibility of Iranian involvement cannot be ruled out.

As tensions rise and attacks persist, questions arise about the US military’s response. In the past, the US has carried out strikes on Iranian-backed militias in response to such attacks. However, the Pentagon has not yet revealed its intentions. It is clear, though, that the US will employ all necessary measures to defend its forces and coalition partners against any threats.

