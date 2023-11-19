Berehove: Ethnic Hungarians in Western Ukraine Stand with Ukraine, Not Hungary

In the picturesque town of Berehove, located just 7 kilometers from the Hungarian border in western Ukraine, a community of ethnic Hungarians is taking a different stance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding Ukraine’s membership talks with the European Union. While Orban argues against Ukraine joining the EU, citing the repressed language rights of ethnic Hungarians in the Zakarpattya region, many ethnic Hungarians in Berehove believe that they should prioritize their identity as Ukrainian citizens and support the processes within their own state.

Laslo Zubanych, head of the Ukrainian Hungarian Democratic Union, emphasizes the need for ethnic Hungarians to embrace their Ukrainian identity and participate in the state’s affairs. He states, “We live in Ukraine… We should behave like citizens of Ukraine and get involved in those processes that exist in the state. Let what they’re saying be decided at the [national] level in Kyiv. We’ve been living our own life here already for around 1,100 years.”

The Zakarpattya region, where Berehove is located, has a rich history that reflects its diverse roots, including Czech, Hungarian, Jewish, Roma, Slovak, and Ukrainian influences. Despite centuries under the control of Hungary and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the region eventually became part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic after World War II. However, Hungary’s influence in the region has persisted, with the Hungarian government providing substantial financial support to Zakarpattya between 2011 and 2020.

Despite this financial support, Berehove Mayor Zoltan Babyak asserts that Orban’s policies toward Ukraine are Hungary’s “own domestic affair” and do not impact how the town views the Russian invasion. Babyak states, “Russia is not an interesting topic [for us] because it’s an enemy. An enemy is an enemy.” This sentiment is echoed by Atilo, an ethnic Hungarian cafe owner, who identifies as both Hungarian-speaking and Ukrainian. He pays no attention to Orban’s remarks on language or criticism of Ukraine’s fight against Russia, emphasizing that Ukraine is his motherland.

The broader Zakarpattya community also appears to be diverging from Orban’s positions on the war. Dmytro Tuzhanskiy, director of the Institute for Central European Strategy, notes that many ethnic Hungarians in the region do not align with Orban’s refusal to join EU sanctions against Russia or to supply Ukraine with arms to fend off the Russian invasion. Tuzhanskiy cites a 2023 study that indicates two-thirds of respondents in Zakarpattya supported Hungary providing arms to Ukraine.

Despite Orban’s influence as a politician, Tuzhanskiy believes that he has made the Hungarian community in Zakarpattya a hostage of his policy. While Orban maintains contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has refrained from visiting Ukraine since the invasion began, the local ethnic Hungarians in Zakarpattya show their support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

