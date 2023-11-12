Article Title: Russian Government Takes Direct Control Over Wagner Group in Central African Republic

Russia’s Wagner Group has long been known for its presence and influence in the Central African Republic. This notorious mercenary group has embedded itself in the country’s security operations and economy, projecting Russian power in Africa. However, recent events have signaled a significant change in the dynamics of the Wagner Group’s operations.

After the mysterious plane crash that took the life of Wagner boss Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, officials in the Central African Republic revealed that the Russian government is now taking direct control over the more than 1,000 mercenaries operating in the country. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in an interview, confirmed that Russian fighters would continue to stay in the country under the agreement with Moscow, providing security during this challenging time of rebel attacks on soldiers and civilians.

In a recent visit to Bangui, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov and Gen. Andrei V. Averyanov of the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, informed President Touadéra and other top officials that the Russian presence would fall under the command of the Russian Defense Ministry. This move solidified the control of the Russian government over the Wagner Group, with President Touadéra emphasizing the state-to-state relations between Russia and the Central African Republic.

Fidele Gouandjika, an adviser to President Touadéra, made it clear that the fighters must obey Russia’s Defense Ministry, leaving them no choice but to depart if they refuse. The responsibility for the deployment and withdrawal of these mercenaries lies solely with Russia, who sent and armed them in the first place.

The Wagner Group has always prioritized the Central African Republic as its largest outpost in Africa, but their activities have raised concerns in Western capitals. To signal that Prigozhin’s empire is now under government control, the recent Africa tour by Russian officials also included stops in Mali and Burkina Faso, where Wagner has a substantial presence.

Despite these changes, the Wagner Group’s presence in the Central African Republic appears largely unchanged to casual observers. Mercenaries can still be seen shopping, eating, and moving around the city, seemingly operating independently. Their enterprises, including a sizable gold mine, timber concessions, and liquor businesses, continue to function.

However, the truth is that the Russian government has taken reins of control. Vitali Perfilev and Dimitri Sytyi, two Wagner leaders, remain in charge, overseeing operations following Prigozhin’s demise. The extent of Wagner’s reach is evident in the local manufacturing of Africa Ti L’Or beer and Wa Na Wa vodka, both connected to Wagner through First Industrial Company. This, along with their presence in the government, economy, and powerful propaganda machine, signifies the deep-rooted influence of the Wagner Group in the Central African Republic.

While Wagner’s actions have been divisive, with accusations of resource pillaging and human rights violations, there is a recognition among government officials and residents that the group has brought a certain level of security to the country. Amidst ongoing challenges from armed insurgency, many people in the Central African Republic attribute their safety to the presence of Russian fighters.

In conclusion, the Russian government’s direct control over the Wagner Group in the Central African Republic represents a shift in power dynamics. With the departure of their leader, the Russian government has taken charge, ensuring that their interests are secured within the country. While this move may alter the perception of the Wagner Group’s activities, their presence and influence remain significant in this resource-rich yet impoverished nation.

