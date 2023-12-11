New Report Reveals Discord and Diplomatic Maneuvers in China-Vietnam Relationship

A recently published report sheds light on the complex dynamics between China and Vietnam, two countries with a history of mixed attitudes toward each other. While they share a political need for stability, their differences on security-related matters, particularly the South China Sea disputes, continue to pose a significant obstacle.

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Vietnam has broader regional significance, especially coming after his summit with US President Joe Biden. Despite efforts to stabilize ties, the situation in the Indo-Pacific remains challenging, as the US is resolute in its determination to contain China.

During his visit, President Xi is anticipated to meet with Vietnam’s top leaders to discuss upgrading bilateral relations. The discussions will cover political security, maritime issues, multilateral affairs, and deepen strategic and practical cooperation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of solidarity, friendship, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two socialist countries to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and globally.

Xi Jinping’s visit follows the reciprocal visits of Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to Beijing. The leaders expressed their commitment to elevate their relationship to a new level and strengthen their “comrades and brothers” bond. These high-level exchanges have become part of the tradition between the two nations since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1991.

The report highlights China’s view of its ties with Vietnam and other South China Sea claimants as an issue intertwined with its strategy against the United States. Beijing’s goal is to ensure that Hanoi does not drift too far away from its orbit toward the US camp. Meanwhile, Vietnam acknowledges the significance of cooperating with China, despite historical distrust and ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. Both countries recognize the role each plays in their security and prosperity.

One potential outcome of the visit is the declaration of a “community of shared destiny” between China and Vietnam. Beijing has been advocating for this idea since 2015, emphasizing the similarities and aspirations between the two socialist countries. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the long-delayed upgrade of a railway connecting Kunming in China’s Yunnan province to Haiphong in Vietnam. While Vietnam has expressed some skepticism about the project due to concerns over China’s expanding influence, it remains a topic of interest.

The report also highlights Vietnam’s cautious approach in balancing its warming relations with the US and Japan against potential backlash from China. Vietnam aims to diversify its foreign investments and reduce reliance on China, particularly considering economic issues through a security lens.

Overall, the report offers valuable insights into the evolving dynamics between China and Vietnam. While both countries recognize the importance of cooperation, their differing security perspectives and historical disputes remain significant challenges.

