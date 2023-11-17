US Diplomat and Indian Minister Discuss Range of Issues, No Mention of Canada Murder Investigation

In a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the two diplomats engaged in a constructive discussion on various topics, but notably absent was any mention of the ongoing Canada murder investigation. The meeting, held in Washington, focused on important outcomes of India’s G20 presidency and the establishment of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, as reported by the US Department of State.

The murder in question involved Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that individuals affiliated with the Indian government may have been involved in the killing. However, India has unequivocally denied these allegations, labeling them as groundless. Minister Jaishankar has assured Canada that India is willing to investigate further if provided with specific information relating to Nijjar’s murder.

Despite the gravity of the murder allegations, the issue did not make its way into the discussions between Minister Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken. Instead, their conversation centered around broader areas of mutual interest. During a joint appearance before the media, Minister Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the US’s support during the G20 Summit and acknowledged the positive discussions they had in previous engagements, including the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

While specific details of the meeting were not disclosed, it is known that both leaders prioritized cooperation in defense, space, and clean energy fields. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a statement following the meeting, highlighted the continued importance of collaboration in these areas ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue between the two countries.

Minister Jaishankar also announced that New Delhi would host the next edition of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, though the exact dates were not disclosed. However, sources indicate that the dialogue is expected to take place in the first half of November.

As for the India-Canada dispute surrounding the murder investigation, no explicit references or comments were made by either of the diplomats. It remains uncertain how this ongoing issue will impact the larger relationship between India and Canada.

