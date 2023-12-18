A Unique Turn of Events in Parliament: MPs Suspended for Protesting

New Delhi witnessed an unprecedented turn of events today as a significant number of Members of Parliament (MPs), both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were suspended for their role in staging protests. This suspension comes in the midst of their demands for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent security breach that occurred in Parliament.

The number of suspended MPs has risen to 92, with 14 suspensions occurring last week and an additional 78 today. In Lok Sabha, 30 MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the session, while three members have been suspended until the privileges committee submits a report on their conduct. In Rajya Sabha, 35 MPs have been suspended for the rest of the session, while 11 are suspended until a report by the privileges panel is submitted.

Prominent members who have faced suspension include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, and Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the party in the House. Other suspended MPs include members from the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and RJD.

When asked for their opinions on the matter, some of the suspended MPs expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s actions. Mr. Chowdhury criticized the government, stating that they were behaving in a dictatorial manner and treating Parliament as the BJP headquarters. Meanwhile, Mr. Gogoi claimed that the BJP government was bulldozing the Opposition and accused the Home Minister of avoiding responsibility for the security breach.

The suspension of these MPs has sparked concerns among the Opposition, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressing worry that the government could now pass legislations without debate and suppress any dissent due to the absence of Opposition in Parliament.

In response to these events, there have been calls for a statement from the Home Minister. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made it clear that the security inside the House falls under the secretariat’s jurisdiction and that the Centre’s intervention will not be allowed.

As investigations continue into the security breach, it has been revealed that the intruders aimed to draw attention to issues such as the Manipur violence, unemployment, and problems faced by farmers. The Delhi Police have made several arrests in connection with the case, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a stringent anti-terror law.

Overall, this suspension of MPs for protesting adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing debates within Parliament. It remains to be seen how these events will shape the future of parliamentary proceedings and whether the demands for a statement on the security breach will be addressed.

