Saudi Foreign Minister Highlights Regional Stability at UN General Assembly

In a compelling address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the significance of achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue for the stability of the Middle East region. While not directly mentioning Israel, the minister condemned unilateral measures that undermine international law and hinder diplomatic solutions.

The minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting efforts to enhance security, stability, and inclusive development in the region. He called for dialogue, the reduction of tension, and the exchange of benefits among regional states to address the aspirations of their people. The speech came amidst discussions of a potential peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, with both sides hoping to advance normalization while addressing the concerns of the Palestinians.

While significant progress seems to have been made recently, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stating that they are getting closer to normalizing ties with Israel, challenges remain. Riyadh is seeking Israeli concessions to the Palestinians that fall short of an independent state, as well as demanding defense pacts, arms deals, and cooperation on a civilian nuclear program from the United States.

The speech also touched upon other regional conflicts, such as those in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan. Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the kingdom’s desire for stability to return to the region. Additionally, he highlighted the recent agreement brokered by China that restored diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, emphasizing mutual respect, sovereignty, and non-interference.

Following his address, the Saudi foreign minister held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. This meeting comes in the wake of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s remarks regarding Saudi Arabia’s potential need for a nuclear weapon if Iran obtains one.

In conclusion, Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s speech underscored the importance of a just resolution to the Palestinian issue for regional stability. While progress is being made towards normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, challenges and complexities persist. The kingdom remains committed to fostering dialogue, reducing tensions, and promoting inclusive development in the Middle East region.