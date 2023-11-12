Debating a Path Forward in Ukraine: Armed Conflict or Negotiations?

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the question of whether negotiations can be a viable solution remains highly contested. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly asserts that negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is futile, citing him as a dishonest actor. The historical dominance of Moscow over Ukraine further fuels the determination of Ukrainians to drive out all Russian troops, even if it means protracted warfare. However, despite Ukraine’s military offensive that began in June, the progress against the Russian forces occupying 16% of the country’s territory has been limited, with minimal territorial shifts on the battlefield this year.

This predicament poses a challenging dilemma: should the United States and other Western countries furnish Ukraine with more powerful weapons, or should they prioritize laying the groundwork for a negotiated settlement? Some argue for a two-pronged approach, including bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities while also preparing for potential negotiations. Charles Kupchan, a former diplomat and national security official, proposes this strategy, emphasizing the urgent need to address the significant loss of life in Ukraine and exploring the possibility of a ceasefire and subsequent rebuilding process.

Although Kupchan’s stance aligns with a pragmatic approach, it has faced considerable pushback in both the U.S. and Ukraine. Opinion polls in Ukraine reveal that a majority of the population is determined to continue the fight against Russian forces, regardless of the increasing casualties, economic hardships, and widespread destruction experienced throughout the country.

As the debate rages on, it becomes essential to consider all potential paths forward carefully. Should Ukraine persist with its military offensive, hoping to achieve its goal of driving out Russian troops? Or is it time to explore the prospects of negotiating a ceasefire and commencing the long process of reconstruction? Ultimately, the decision rests in the hands of those who bear the heaviest burden—the Ukrainian people.