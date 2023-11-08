New App Empowers Women to Combat Harassment on the Beach

A revolutionary app is making waves in the effort to combat harassment on the beaches of France. Known as Safer Plage (Safer Beach), this app has been downloaded over 1,300 times since its launch, offering a lifeline to beachgoers who find themselves facing unwanted advances or danger.

The app provides users with three escalating options: “I’m being bothered,” “I’m being harassed,” and “I’m in danger.” Once an alert is sent via the app, a pair of beach “mediators” is dispatched to the location. Equipped with geolocation technology, these mediators can quickly locate the incident and take immediate action.

What sets this app apart is its focus on resolving situations rather than simply apprehending harassers. The mediators, trained to address a range of scenarios from flirtation to domestic violence, seek to shame and expose the harasser. By doing so, the app aims to create a safer environment at the beach and deter future incidents.

Justine Noel of Orane, the nonprofit organization behind the app, explains that the beach can be a vulnerable place, particularly for women. Safer Plage aims to empower individuals to defend themselves more easily, offering a sense of security and support.

The urgent need for such an app became evident after a YouGov poll revealed that nearly 40% of young women aged 18 to 34 had experienced harassment on the beach. France takes sexual harassment seriously, with potential penalties of up to two years in prison and a fine of $32,000 for those found guilty.

Safer Plage is a powerful tool that not only provides assistance to those facing harassment but also sends a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated. By empowering individuals and fostering a culture of accountability, this app is making strides in creating safer beach spaces for all.