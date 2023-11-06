Russia’s Changing Dynamics: Shifting Power in the Region

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past 19 months has significantly impacted its influence over neighboring countries. While Moscow has historically enjoyed power and control over its post-Soviet neighbors, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has created a new dynamic. Russia’s influence in countries like Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia now varies depending on several factors.

Analysts highlight the irony that Russia, preoccupied with Ukraine, has lost a degree of power and leverage over its wider backyard. This is particularly evident in recent events, such as Azerbaijan’s seizure of the breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. Russia’s lack of anticipation and intervention in the conflict showcased a weakened role in the region. The very fact that the conflict caught Russia off guard highlights its distracted state.

Moreover, the war in Ukraine has also shed light on the true capabilities of the Russian military. When Russian forces initially invaded Ukraine in 2022, Moscow expected to seize control swiftly. However, Ukraine’s armed forces successfully debunked Russian propaganda by resisting and highlighting the limitations of Russia’s military power.

This shift in perception has implications for Russia’s post-Soviet neighbors. Vladimir Milov, a Russian opposition politician, argues that if Russia cannot control Ukraine, it cannot control the post-Soviet space. The failure to establish dominance over Ukraine has encouraged neighboring countries to become more independent and seek alternative partnerships.

Despite these changes, experts emphasize that Russia’s influence has not disappeared entirely. It remains a significant player in the region and could potentially intervene further in Russian-backed breakaway regions. However, Russia’s focus on Ukraine has resulted in a decreased intensity of its interactions with other neighboring countries.

This changing dynamic presents an opportunity for Western nations. As Russia’s influence wanes in certain regions, there is a chance for the West to engage with these countries and foster closer relationships. Though it is essential to recognize that Russia still maneuvers and aims to retain control, Western nations can capitalize on the shifting power dynamics to forge stronger ties with countries in Russia’s backyard.