Arab Allies Navigate a Shifting Global Landscape Amidst US-China Rivalry

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The ongoing rivalry for global dominance between the United States and China is causing oil-rich Gulf states to carefully navigate their military partnerships. Amidst this intensifying competition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the US, plans to hold its inaugural military drill with China this month. The drill, named China-UAE Falcon Shield-2023, will take place in China’s Xinjiang region.

This military exercise represents one of several instances of increased Chinese activity in the Middle East, traditionally seen as the US’ sphere of influence. The Gulf states are seeking to diversify their partnerships and distance themselves from what they perceive as an increasingly polarizing global order. They have been motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and diminishing US interest in their region as Washington focuses on containing China’s rise.

According to an UAE official, joint exercises like these enhance international cooperation and support efforts to promote peace and stability. The UAE regularly conducts joint and multilateral training exercises with various international partners across the world, reflecting its commitment to global engagement.

The UAE’s decision to strengthen ties with China communicates a message to the US about the level of satisfaction with their defense and security partnership. However, experts believe that Gulf states are well aware of the potential consequences of growing closer to China and the impact it may have on their relationship with Washington.

Relations between the Gulf states and the US have been strained since former President Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia” strategy, which prompted concerns that American commitment to regional security was diminishing. Major attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent years further amplified these anxieties as the US response was perceived as inadequate. Facing a perceived security vacuum, the Gulf states turned toward China, recognizing its growing presence in the region as a response to the region’s security challenges and the inadequacy of existing solutions.

The Gulf states’ increased reliance on China stems from a perceived failure on the part of the United States to fulfill its role as a security guarantor. John Calabrese, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, suggests that the United States has been either unable or unwilling to meet its commitments, leading these countries to seek greater autonomy and cooperation with alternative partners.

While the US denies a retreat from the Middle East and reaffirms its commitment to its regional allies, recent developments indicate growing strains. Saudi Arabia, for example, reportedly seeks a formal agreement with the Biden administration that includes security guarantees in exchange for recognizing Israel. The United States, on the other hand, is interested in Saudi Arabia distancing itself both economically and militarily from Beijing.

In this shifting landscape, Arab allies are treading delicately, maintaining ties with traditional partners like the US while actively diversifying their international partnerships. As the US-China rivalry continues to unfold, these Gulf states face the challenge of balancing their strategic interests amidst geopolitical shifts and evolving regional dynamics.

